Cambridge couple welcomes their New Year’s baby

As many people were welcoming the New Year, a Cambridge couple was saying hello to their very own New Year’s baby.

Bilal Farooq and Zaneera Mahmood say their baby girl Umamah was born at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

She weighed six pounds exactly and is 49 cm tall.

“You hear all kinds of stories when it comes to the labour process, but one thing we can confirm is that it is definitely a roller coaster ride,” Farooq told CTV News.

He added they couldn’t imagine a better way to ring in the New Year.