KITCHENER -- A Cambridge couple decided to get creative this winter for the love of a classic Canadian sport.

Cheryl Kewley and her husband created a curling rink in their backyard.

But you won't find any stones, instead, they're throwing cooking pots.

Kewley says they play a version of bocce curling where they try to get the pots as close as possible to a puck.

They've also created a score board on the side of their garage.