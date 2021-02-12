Advertisement
Cambridge couple curl with cooking pots in backyard rink
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 6:38AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 12, 2021 6:43AM EST
KITCHENER -- A Cambridge couple decided to get creative this winter for the love of a classic Canadian sport.
Cheryl Kewley and her husband created a curling rink in their backyard.
But you won't find any stones, instead, they're throwing cooking pots.
Kewley says they play a version of bocce curling where they try to get the pots as close as possible to a puck.
They've also created a score board on the side of their garage.
