

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The City of Cambridge has confirmed that Cambridge Coun. Frank Monteiro has died.

He passed away on Tuesday morning at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at around 11 a.m., surrounded by his family.

"It is with a heavy heart that I extend our deepest condolences on behalf of Cambridge City Council to Frank’s wife Fatima, his daughter Taylor, son Jeffery and his grandchildren, Neveah, and Leo, who he absolutely adored," said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a news release.

Monteiro had been suffering from cancer.

A former Waterloo Regional Police officer of 35 years, he was first elected to Cambridge council in 2010.

"He was always known for fighting for the underdog and did his research on every issue and opportunity, saying to staff: 'Give me the good, bad and the ugly.' His infectious laugh and nicknames will be fondly missed by everyone at City Hall," the news release goes on.

According to the city, he was the first Portuguese police officer and the first Portuguese city councillor in the region.

A message from Monteiro to the community was read at Tuesday's council meeting.

"This time, I am in a fight that I know I can’t win," it reads in part.

"But I have had a great ride. Believe me when I say I appreciate all that life and this city has given me."

