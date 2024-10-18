Cambridge community theatre with 90-year history calling for volunteers, donations
A creative hub and community theatre in Cambridge recently celebrated 90 years of show business, but the institution’s age is showing.
Cambridge Community Players is in need of upgrades and volunteers in order to keep putting on quality productions, which they’ve done for close to a century.
“As far as our knowledge is, we are the longest continuous-running amateur theatre in Ontario,” said Jane McWilliams, executive chair for the theatre. “We do musicals, we do dramas, we do comedies. We do four shows a year in our season.”
But they haven’t always performed on the same stage.
“We ended up in this building as our permanent home in the mid-‘80s,” said McWilliams.
Parts of the building are beginning to reflect that too.
“The lights that are hanging from the ceiling here, we would love to see go. They are from the ‘80s… these are a nightmare to change,” explained Mallory Moxon-Carson, trustee for the theatre. “Behind the bar we need a dishwasher because pretty soon we will not be able to use plastic.”
Not to mention, the carpet needs to be replaced at some point as do other aging parts of the converted church.
But in order to keep putting on the same level of performances, they require helping hands.
“Those shows are all done, as I said, by amateurs, by volunteers. Nobody is paid to do those productions from beginning to end,” McWilliams said.
The theatre isn’t in jeopardy by any means, but they want to get ahead of any problems so that it doesn’t interrupt future productions.
A list of upcoming productions at the Cambridge Community Players. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
That’s why volunteers and community donations are so vital to bringing the shows to life – especially at a time when they’re seeing audience numbers climb.
It’s something McWilliams said will be beneficial for their next show – Cinderella the Pantomime.
“[It’s] traditionally very interactive with our audience,” she explained.
And given the name of the theatre itself, community is what’s gotten this theatre to its 90-year milestone in the first place.
“There is an incredible joy in being part of something bigger than you could possibly do by yourself,” Moxon-Carson said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Toronto to swiftly 'limit activity' near Rogers Centre during Taylor Swift's 6 concerts
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a '"limited activity zone' around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.
Ticketmaster users to be credited for hidden fees in $6M Canadian settlement
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
Family says Uber driver abandoned teenage girl in Metro Vancouver parking lot
A Vancouver mom says she wants Uber to hold one of its drivers accountable for leaving her 14-year-old daughter in a parking lot in Burnaby.
Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt
While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.