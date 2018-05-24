As negotiations to bring a long-discussed sports facility to the Cambridge Centre shopping mall, it’s clear that the mall will be undergoing a major transformation one way or another.

Renovation work is ongoing outside the facility, and renderings posted inside show retailers such as Marshalls, Sport Chek and Indigo setting up shop in the former Target space on the west side of the mall.

Indigo has already announced plans to open a 21,700-square foot store at the mall this fall.

A bowling alley is also expected to be part of the renovated Cambridge Centre, which lost one of its major tenants late last year when Sears stores across Canada closed.

Also proposed, but not finalized, is a plan to create a sports multiplex at the mall. The multiplex was first proposed to be located on Conestoga College land, but a public outcry led to the city looking for a more central location.

Last fall, city councillors voted in favour of starting negotiations with the mall’s owner about potentially locating the multiplex at that site.

Coun. Frank Monteiro says a report on the negotiations will be presented to councillors behind closed doors June 20.

“Depending on the information, we may have something to tell you then,” he said Thursday.

“As of now, we don’t have anything. We’re still in discussions.”

The cost of the multiplex has been estimated at up to $80 million. It is expected to include a large pool and at least two ice rinks, among other features.

With reporting by Heather Senoran