The question of how to fill the vacant space in the Cambridge Centre mall just got a partial answer.

Book and gift retailer Indigo says it will open a 21,700-square-foot store at the mall this fall. The store will include a café.

Additionally, the company is moving its current Chapters store on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener to a new location on Fairway Road South, between Wilson Avenue and Wabanaki Drive.

Indigo says the new Kitchener store will be an Indigo store with “thousands more titles” as well as increased space for paper products, board games and toys, and a new-look children’s department.

The existing Kitchener store will remain open until the new one opens.