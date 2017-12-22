

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Every time they’ve been in the Cambridge Centre mall this Christmas season, Ed Hood has asked his wife Doris if she wanted to meet Santa Claus.

Every time, Doris’s response was to tell him no – at least, every time until Monday. On that occasion, with nobody else competing for the attention of the man in red, Doris decided to pay him a visit.

“He looked so friendly, and he was there all by himself,” Doris says.

“There was nobody around, so we just sat there.”

Ed accompanied his wife of 64 years on her visit to Santa.

“I had to make sure Santa behaved himself,” he says.

For several minutes, the trio had what Doris describes as “a nice, friendly chat” – a different sort of talk than Santa gets from the kids who normally come up to him.

During the encounter, Alanna Sisto walked by the mall’s Christmas setup.

Seeing two 88 year olds holding court with Santa Claus was enough to get her mind to drift away from the Christmas shopping she was doing.

“I saw the cute, adorable elderly couple there, and I had to grab my camera and snap a pic,” she says.

“I was in a rush, but it was the cutest thing I had ever seen.”

Sisto showed the photo to a friend, who posted it online with the message “You’re never too old to believe in Santa.” It has since been seen by thousands of people all over the world.

“It’s one of those things one person sees, and then the next, and then the next – and it just warms your heart,” she says.

The Hoods have been touched by the kind comments they’ve received about the picture. They’re amazed that it’s been seen by people in places like the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

As for the man in red – this one known affectionately by Cambridge Centre regulars as Santa Ed – he says he was happy to get the chance to meet the couple.

“I was not particularly busy at the time, so I decided to have more of a chitchat with them – and boy, am I ever glad I did,” he says.

“Doris said she wanted absolutely nothing, but I think I’m going to find them both a nice little surprise – even if it’s just a little bit of a nip of Christmas cheer.”

Doris Hood says she was happy for the chance to chat with the “real friendly” Santa at the mall, and isn’t expecting anything else.

“I think I’ve got what I need for Christmas – I’ve still got my health,” she says.

With reporting by Randy Steinman