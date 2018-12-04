

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Several calves have died following an early-morning barn fire in Wilmot Township, Tuesday.

Fire officials say it started around 5 a.m. at Cress-ridge Farms on Oxford Waterloo Road.

"We had flames coming out of the East end of the building. The end wall was completely engulfed with flames and then it was traveling towards the West, the length of the building," said Brad Otterbein, the Fire Chief of Wilmot Township.

He said the part of the building that caught fire was a storage for bedding, hay and straw. Heifers and calves were also kept in that part of the building.

"Fortunate for us there wasn't a lot of wind today so it didn't travel as fast towards the end of the building," said Otterbein.

Farmers on scene say several of the calves died but they could not specify how many. They say heavy smoke could contribute to more deaths later on.

Officials say people were working on scene at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

"Sometimes you can get spontaneous combustion from hay. It's really unknown right now what the actual cause is," said Otterbein.

Officials say although the cause of the fire is not known at this time, they do not believe it to be suspicious.

Fire crews are anticipated to remain on scene until the afternoon.

A damage estimate could not be given at this time.