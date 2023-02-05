Call to police for break-in in progress leads to arrest in Kitchener: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after officers were called to a reported break-in in progress Saturday night.

Police received the report around 9:45 p.m. that someone was breaking into a business on Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener.

Police say a suspect go into the business through the side door, stole electronics, but was later located and arrested in the area.

A 32-year-old has been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.