GUELPH -- The Guelph Humane Society is dealing with a "bunny boom" as the shelter has dozens of domestic rabbits in its care.

So far this year, 80 bunnies have been brought into the humane society. Last year, the shelter received about 60 rabbits over the entire year.

"Within the past two months we have had about 50 rabbits in our care at one time, 20 of them resided in foster and 30 of them are in the building," said Samantha Westphal, the humane society's animal care manager.

She said several factors are contributing to the bunny surge.

"How fast they can procreate, they can have litters over 10 and their gestation period is about 30 days. If you thin every two months you're going to get a litter of over 10 babies," Westphal said.

The Guelph Humane Society says that's why it is important to neuter or spay pet rabbits.

Now, staff are searching for adopters to help with the growing rabbit population.

"They require a lot of time outside of their cage time, socialization, cleaning time for their cage," Westphal explained. "Rabbits are very friendly, very social and interactive."

Randi Stewart hopped at the chance to adopt a bunny.

"I saw Miles advertised and he was advertised as a free roam and that's what I wanted so I saw a picture of him and read his description and just fell in love," Steward said. "He has free roam of my apartment, he just hops around, he likes to go on the couch, he's completely litter trained."

More information about adopting a rabbit can be found on the Guelph Humane Society's website.