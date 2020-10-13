KITCHENER -- Abe Erb Brewing Company has announced it's closing for good.

The brewery and restaurant first opened its doors in Waterloo back in 2014. In the years since, it had expanded to serve Kitchener, Ayr and Guelph.

"After six incredible years together, we regretfully announce the full and immediate closure of Abe Erb Brewing Company," a statement from the company posted online read in part.

"Challenging circumstances have prevailed and we are unable to move forward as a business."

Named after one of the founders of Waterloo, Abraham Erb, the brewery offered homage to the region's Mennonite roots, offering beers with names like Buggy Whip IPA and Men In Night stout.

The company said it was thankful to be part of a community that came together around local businesses, "even in the most uncertain times."

"We close this chapter in Abe Erb's history forever grateful for the fabulous guests, wonderful friends, dedicated staff, and beautiful partnerships which together have given us the best reasons to raise a glass in celebration time after time, year after year," the company's statement read in part.

"From all of us to all of you, thank you."

Hundreds of people took to social media to react to the closure.

"Extremely sorry to hear this, always enjoyed the visits there," said Facebook user Krista Skanes.

"I'm so sad. I wish we could have been able to support you more as a community," said another user, Theresa Ullyot. "This, you, are a big loss and we will feel this with you."