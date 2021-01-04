KITCHENER -- Police in Brantford have charged a 30-year-old woman after she allegedly held a social gathering on New Year's Eve that involved more than one household.

Officials received report of the gathering, which is illegal under Ontario's COVID-19 lockdown, at around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 1.

A police spokesperson said that there was no estimate on how many people were in attendance.

Officers arrived and charged the accused with fail to comply, under the Reopening Ontario Act.

That comes with a set fine of $880, but police said in a news release that those who plan or organize gatherings with those outside of their immediate household are subject to a fine of $10,000.

The City of Brantford has an online form through which the public can report COVID-19 violations.