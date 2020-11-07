KITCHENER -- Four suspects who reportedly opened fire on a Brantford hotel room are at large.

Brantford police were called to the scene for shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday at a hotel on King George Road and Wood Street.

They say four male suspects had released gunfire from the outside of a hotel at a room with one person inside. The occupant of the room was unharmed.

Police believe the incident was targeted and not random.

The four male suspects being sought by police are described as wearing dark clothing and having fled the scene in a light, four-door sedan. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on King George Road.

Anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Brantford Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-756-0113.

Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.