Brantford police looking for suspect who fled the scene of multi-vehicle collision

Brantford police are investigating a collision involving multiple vehicles and are looking for the publics help to identify the driver who fled the scene.

At around 8:00 a.m. Monday, police say a vehicle struck and damaged four vehicles, two of which were police vehicles, in a parking lot at Colborne Street West and Oakhill Drive.

No one was in the citizen vehicles at the time of the collisions.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle involved in the collisions, an older model black Chevrolet Tahoe, was later located by police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant - Brantford Crime Stoppers bycalling 1-800-222-8477.