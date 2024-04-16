Brantford police looking for pickpocket suspects

Brantford police are investigating a series of personal thefts and are seeking information from the public to identify the people responsible.

Between Apr. 11 and Apr. 15, police received four separate reports where elderly victims had their wallets stolen while shopping at grocery stores in Brantford.

An investigation determined that two male suspects appeared to be working together, targeting elderly people who were shopping alone. Police say one suspect would act as a distraction while the other would physically steal the wallet form the victim.

The suspects were believed to travel to the grocery stores on foot. Police say they would obtain credit cards and identifying documents at each location where the incidents occurred.

One suspect is described as a white male, with a slim build, short/buzzed hair, and short scruffy facial hair. They were seen wearing white sneakers, faded and ripped blue jeans, a white shirt, vintage green army style jacket and a light, bright baseball hat.

The second suspect is described as a white male, with a muscular build and a scruffy short grey beard. They were wearing white running shoes, tight blue jeans with ripped knees, a light grey hoodie, and a black beret hat with a beak at the front.

Brantford police are reminding shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to ensure personal items such as purses and wallets are zipped closed and not left unattended.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.