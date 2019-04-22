

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital Monday after what Brantford Police are calling a “serious assault.”

It happened on Kennedy Street, near Sydenham Street, around 4 p.m.

Police say one man had serious injuries.

They have not released any further information about what happened.

No one has been arrested.

Police say the victim and offender were known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.