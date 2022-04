Brantford Police investigating reportedly stolen vehicles in Mohawk Lake

An investigation into reportedly stolen vehicles underwater in Brantford's Mohawk Lake in underway.

On Friday afternoon, the Brantford Police Service tweeted that they were working with an OPP Dive Team to recover submerged vehicles which were believed to be stolen.

They said that work would last several hours.

Drivers were warned that Greenwich Street and Mohawk Road could be closed.

On Saturday, a viewer shared images with CTV News of vehicles being pulled from the water.