Brantford officer awarded Ontario Medal for Police Bravery for Grand River rescue

    Brantford Police Constable Trevor Taylor and the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. (Submitted/Brantford Police) Brantford Police Constable Trevor Taylor and the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. (Submitted/Brantford Police)
    A Brantford police officer is getting recognition for rescuing a woman, after she reportedly jumped off a bridge into icy water last year.

    On Monday, Brantford Police Service Constable Trevor Taylor received the 2023 Ontario Medal for Police Bravery at a ceremony in Toronto.

    According to a news release, on March 19, 2023, police responded to a report of a woman who had jumped off a bridge into the Grand River.

    Despite harsh weather conditions and strong currents, Taylor “bravely plunged into the icy water but could not reach her.”

    “Undeterred, he continued tracking her until she was caught on something downstream,” the release continued. “Ignoring his safety, he dove in again, successfully pulling her from the river with the help of another officer.”

    The province described his actions as selfless, fearless and instrumental in saving the woman.

    The Ontario Medal for Police Bravery recognizes acts of extraordinary courage.

    “The courage these exceptional police officers have displayed is truly remarkable,” said the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.

