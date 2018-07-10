

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man has been arrested for child pornography related offences, according to police.

Police say their internet child exploitation unit investigated a man who had engaged in an online conversation where explicit messages were exchanged.

The man was arrested on Monday at his home, police say.

A 30-year-old Brantford man has been charged with possessing child pornography and printing, publishing child pornography.

Brantford police says they will not be releasing his name.