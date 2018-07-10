Featured
Brantford man facing child porn charges: police
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 8:44AM EDT
A Brantford man has been arrested for child pornography related offences, according to police.
Police say their internet child exploitation unit investigated a man who had engaged in an online conversation where explicit messages were exchanged.
The man was arrested on Monday at his home, police say.
A 30-year-old Brantford man has been charged with possessing child pornography and printing, publishing child pornography.
Brantford police says they will not be releasing his name.