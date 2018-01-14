

CTV Kitchener





A 36-year-old Brantford man is facing an attempted murder charge after an argument with another man turned violent.

It happened around 4:54 p.m. Saturday at an address on Brant Road, north of Governors Road.

Police say an argument between the two men escalated and one of them used an edged weapon.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The second man, Justin Sherwood, was arrested a short time later by Brantford Police.

He's charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.