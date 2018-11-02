

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police say a man has been charged following a stabbing at a home on Elgin Street Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the residence just after 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They say the suspect had gotten into a verbal argument with the 27-year-old male victim.

At one point the accused allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled the scene.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A Brantford man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the two men are known to each other.