Brantford man charged after alleged stabbing
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 7:08AM EDT
Brantford Police say a man has been charged following a stabbing at a home on Elgin Street Wednesday.
Police say they were called to the residence just after 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
They say the suspect had gotten into a verbal argument with the 27-year-old male victim.
At one point the accused allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled the scene.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A Brantford man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
Police say the two men are known to each other.