KITCHENER -- The Brantford Community Charity Airshow won't go ahead this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post Monday, officials with the airshow said the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum wouldn't be able to participate during the pandemic, and said the show wasn't feasible this year.

The airshow is usually held in August.

Organizers said they look forward to when the pandemic is under control and the airshow can happen once again.