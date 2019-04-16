

The Canadian Press





Three boys are facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton, police said Tuesday.

Investigators said they were called to the scene Monday evening on reports of a crash and found the vehicle, which appeared to have left the road.

Officers found the teen inside and tried to revive him but he was declared dead, they said.

Police said the injuries he had were inconsistent with a car crash. An autopsy performed Tuesday showed he died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing three youths fleeing the area, and police said boys matching those descriptions were arrested nearby.

Police said the three were expected in court Tuesday to each face a murder charge.

Investigators said they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the public, nor are they seeking any other suspects.

The suspects cannot be publicly named because they are underage and police said they will not be releasing any additional details on the case.

The victim's relatives have asked for privacy as they grieve.