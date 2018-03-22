A 16-year-old boy is facing several criminal charges after police said he allegedly brought a weapon to school on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police were called to Erin District High School.

Police said the suspect told other students that he had a weapon with him.

Students told staff about their concerns and the suspect was taken out of the classroom.

Provincial police say they found a 16-year-old with an "imitation firearm."

Police would not say whether the fake gun had the capacity to fire projectiles like pellets or BBs.

The teen was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say he remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.



With files from The Canadian Press

