Body found near Park Hill bridge
Police and firefighters at the Park Hill bridge in Cambridge for an investigation. (Dec. 30, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 6:45PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 30, 2018 7:44PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say a body was found near Cambridge Park Hill bridge Sunday night.
A team in orange suits could be seen walking towards the Grand River.
Police and firefighters were called to the area around 6 p.m.
No details about the person's identity have been released.
Officials say foul play is not suspected.