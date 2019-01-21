

CTV Kitchener





A high school in Waterloo was closed due to a heating issue on Monday.

Bluevale Collegiate Institute announced the closure on its website on Jan. 21. A problem with the school’s heating system reportedly forced the closure.

It was discovered Sunday night, and while staff worked to fix it, the issue wasn’t resolved in time for Monday morning classes.

“Of course on such a frigid day like today we want to ensure that all of our students are feeling safe and warm and able to learn, and in a school where the temperature is below where we want it to be, of course we had to cancel school today,” said Alana Russell with the Waterloo Region District Schoolboard.

She said that the schoolboard is hopeful that the issue will be resolved so the school can open again on Tuesday.

Later, the WRDSB confirmed that the heating issue had been resolved and that the school would reopen for regular classes on Tuesday.

In Waterloo, temperatures fell to -20 C, feeling even colder with the wind chill.