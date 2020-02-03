TORONTO -- BlackBerry Mobile says TCL Communication will no longer be making or selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices.

The company signed a brand licensing and technology support deal with TCL Communication in December 2016 as part of its plan to stop making smartphones and focus on software.

Under the terms of that agreement, BlackBerry licensed its security software and service suite, as well as related brand assets to TCL Communication.

However, BlackBerry tweeted today that TCL Communication will no longer sell BlackBerry-branded mobile devices as of Aug. 31.

TCL Communication also has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry devices.

However, the company will continue to provide support for the existing portfolio of mobile devices until Aug. 21, 2022 or as long as required by local laws where the device was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.