Big night for Kitchener Rangers, Elmira native at 2023 OHL draft

It was a big night for the Kitchener Rangers, Guelph Storm, and an Elmira-born player at the 2023 OHL Draft.

The Kitchener Rangers were looking ahead to next season after their playoff run came to an end Thursday.

On Friday, the Rangers made two selections in the first round of the draft.

They went with 16-year-old Cameron Reid from Aylmer, Ont. at the number 10 spot.

The 5'11 defeceman has been playing in Rochester, New York for the past two years with the Bishop Kearney Selects and recorded 76 points in 83 games last season.

"It's a true honour to have my name even be apart of this," said Reid. "Lots of emotions go around once you hear your name called, but it was a pretty incredible feeling."

Centre Luca Romano from Toronto was the Rangers next pick at 11th overall.

He has 46 points in 36 games last season with the Toronto Junior Canadians.

"I think I'm ready for it," said Romano. "I'm excited to meet the players on Kitchener and get to know the coaches."

The Rangers also grabbed Tanner Lam in the second round, who scored 71 points in 35 games with the Halton Hurricanes this year.

"The first time I stepped into that Kitchener facility I felt something different," said Lam. "Just seeing everybody there, watching a sold-out game, all the fans are into it, the atmosphere around it is jkust great, and I'd love to play there."

ELMIRA PLAYER GOES HIGH IN DRAFT

Elmira's Brady Martin was drafted third overall to the Soo Greyhounds in the 2023 OHL draft.

The right-handed centreman just finished his season with the AAA Waterloo Wolves. He had 27 goals and 29 assists in 23 games as he helped the team to an Alliance Cup Championship.

Martin also recorded 12 points at hte OHL Cup along with eight points at the 2023 Canada Winter Games, where he also won gold with Team Ontario.