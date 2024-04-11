BB gun fired during Guelph convenience store robbery

A 36-year-old man has been charged for an armed robbery at a Guelph convenience store.

Police said he entered the business, near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North, just before 7 a.m. Thursday and left without paying for merchandise.

Two of the employees then followed the suspect out of the store.

Police said the man responded by pulling out a black gun and pointing it at the employees. When they ran inside, the man allegedly shot the store’s glass door, causing it to shatter.

No injuries were reported to police.

An officer patrolling near Eramosa Road and Delhi Street, about 30 minutes later, saw a man matching the suspect’s description.

He was arrested and searched.

Police said they seized a black BB gun and the stolen merchandise.

The man, who police did not name, is charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of discharging a firearm endangering life.