A barn in Elmira is destroyed following an early morning fire on Floradale Road.

The Woolwich Township fire department says they were called to the property near Listowel Road around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dennis Aldous, the deputy fire chief, says when crews arrived the barn was engulfed in flames.

He says there were a number of cattle and horses inside the barn but it’s not known how many perished in the fire.

The property owner is still counting livestock to see how many animals made it out of the barn.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but fire officials say damage could reach $1-million.

Floradale Road was closed for five hours while crews worked to battle the fire.