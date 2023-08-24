Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages

Provincial police are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.

The incident was reportedon SaturdayAug. 19.

In an email to CTV News Kitchener, OPP said there was “general destructive use” of a golf cart, which they suspect included “donuts, drifting, jumping and general stunting.”

Damage to the golf cart is estimated at $2,000, while destruction to the grounds is only described as “extensive.”

OPP did not identify the golf course.

No further details have been released about the four people believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.