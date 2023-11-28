At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout

Ontario Provincial Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Garden Avenue in Brantford after what they say are “multiple crashes due to whiteout conditions.”

In a tweet posted at 12:47 p.m., police said there has been a seven-vehicle crash and a three-vehicle crash. Four transport trucks have jack-knifed, police said.

Serious injuries have been reported.

Westbound lanes remain open.

Brant County and much of southwestern Ontario is under a snow squall warning Tuesday.

More to come.