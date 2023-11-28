KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • At least 10 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy. 403 amid whiteout

    A road closed sign is seen in a CTV file photo. (Scott Miller/CTV London) A road closed sign is seen in a CTV file photo. (Scott Miller/CTV London)

    Ontario Provincial Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 at Garden Avenue in Brantford after what they say are “multiple crashes due to whiteout conditions.”

    In a tweet posted at 12:47 p.m., police said there has been a seven-vehicle crash and a three-vehicle crash. Four transport trucks have jack-knifed, police said.

    Serious injuries have been reported.

    Westbound lanes remain open.

    Brant County and much of southwestern Ontario is under a snow squall warning Tuesday.

    More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What is 'quiet hiring' and how can employees make it work it their favour?

    In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance writer Christopher Liew tackles 'quiet hiring' -- a term referring to companies that quietly hire from their own talent pool rather than look elsewhere -- and outlines some tips for employees on how to take advantage of the practice.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News