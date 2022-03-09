'Astronomical increase' of film inquiries in Cambridge help local businesses

CAMBRIDGE -

Despite film permits being paused in 2021 due to COVID-19, the city of Cambridge still saw a record-breaking year for film production in the city, according to Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

“We have a very great film office that really caters to what they need," she said. "So we’re continuing to see an astronomical increase really."

According to McGarry, in 2021, inquiries to the film office exceeded the historical averages by 20 per cent, while days of filming exceeded averages by 260 per cent. Things like filming fees and crews using local shops has had an economic impact of over $6,000,000 since 2015.

McGarry said the film office receives a range of inquiries, including television series’ like The Handmaid‘s Tale and Murdoch Mysteries, one time films, as well as an expanding number of food competition shows.

“We are looking at possibilities of hopefully creating a studio right here in Cambridge at some point in the future,” the mayor said.

She adds that a recent film project on the Food Network brought in $250,000 for the hospitality sector, as well as about 1,600 pounds of food to the local food bank.

BENEFITS OF STARDOM

Due to it’s close proximity to the Cambridge Main Street Bridge and the filming that's done there, the owner of Thirteen Food and Beverage and Local Tavern on Main Street in Cambridge said out of town customers commonly visit the area.

“Any of the movies or TV shows, it just draws people to the areas, they want to see the history of Galt," said owner Matt Rolleman. "They love what they saw on TV or in the movie and they want to come checkout the town itself, so it’s definitely residual.”

Rolleman adds that when productions are happening it can sometimes be tough to get around, but the city does a good job letting people know when roads are closed.

“It keeps us on the map, it keeps us relevant," he said. "I think the more the better, as long as the people who live in town know what’s going on.”

Hello Stranger and a title named Ruby Rose, which in the past has turned out to be The Handmaid‘s Tale, are said to be filming in the city in March.