

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a CIBC last week.

Police responded to the bank on the corner of King and Queen in downtown Kitchener on the afternoon of April 10.

A man with a handgun entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. He took off on foot.

He was described as about 5' 6" tall with a slim build, wearing red pants and a black jacket.

On April 12, regional police executed a warrant at a Kitchener motel.

Two Kitchener men, 35 and 27, were arrested in relation to the robbery. They were charged with robbery with a firearm and were held for a bail hearing.

Police made the announcement on April 15.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery. Anyone with information relating to the robbery is asked to contact police.