Arrests made in armed robbery at downtown bank
A police cruiser in front of the CIBC in downtown Kitchener. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 12:05PM EDT
Two people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a CIBC last week.
Police responded to the bank on the corner of King and Queen in downtown Kitchener on the afternoon of April 10.
A man with a handgun entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. He took off on foot.
He was described as about 5' 6" tall with a slim build, wearing red pants and a black jacket.
On April 12, regional police executed a warrant at a Kitchener motel.
Two Kitchener men, 35 and 27, were arrested in relation to the robbery. They were charged with robbery with a firearm and were held for a bail hearing.
Police made the announcement on April 15.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the robbery. Anyone with information relating to the robbery is asked to contact police.