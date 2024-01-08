Video shows vehicle circling Cambridge street before Friday’s shooting

New security video shows the moments leading up to Friday’s shooting in Cambridge.

The footage, from a neighbour’s home, was shared with CTV News.

Waterloo regional police have not confirmed whether the video shows the suspect vehicle but it was taken on Sekura Street around the time of the shooting. The car in the video also matches the description police provided of the vehicle – a white SUV with a burnt out headlight on the passenger side.

The video shows the vehicle driving around the neighbourhood multiple times before gunshots ring out.

THE SHOOTING

Police said at least 11 shots were fired at the Sekura Street townhome just before 4 a.m.

Some of them struck the front door, including a glass panel at the side of the entrance.

An investigator examines bullet holes in the door and window of a home on Sekura Street in Cambridge on Jan. 5, 2024. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

No injuries were reported and it’s not known many people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have said they believe it was a targeted incident.

On Friday, police released photos of a white vehicle as their search for the shooter continued.

Police are looking to identify the driver of this white SUV in connection to the shooting. (Waterloo Regional Police Service)

THE VIDEO

The video shows a white vehicle with a burnt out passenger headlight around 3:05 a.m.

The car loops around the block and then parks on a side street where it stays for more than half an hour.

Around 3:40 a.m., there is some movement outside of the SUV.

A person appears to step out of the vehicle and then makes their way down the sidewalk and across to Sekura Street.

Then the SUV’s headlight comes on and it makes its way slowly down the road.

It turns down Sekura Street around 3:42 a.m., and then drives by again at 3:45 a.m.

At 3:46 a.m., the white vehicle can be seen travelling in the opposite direction and then doing a U-turn before driving back down Sekura Street for a third time.

Video surveillance sent to CTV News by a neighbour in the area that shows a white car with a front headlight burnt out driving down the street. (CTV Kitchener)

Multiple loud gunshots can be heard less than a minute later.

The SUV doesn’t appear in the video again.

Police said they’re still looking for the person, or persons, responsible for the shooting.

CTV News reached out again on Monday but police said there was no update on their investigation.