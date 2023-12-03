Arrest made in November sexual assault at a Kitchener mall: WRPS

A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection to a sexual assault police say happened at Fairview Park Mall last month.

Waterloo regional police say the assault happened in the mall’s food court on Nov. 14 when a youth was waiting in a line.

Police say the youth was sexually assaulted by a man they didn’t know. He then left the food court through a store.

On Nov. 29, police released a photo of the man wanted in connection to the incident.

An update was provided by police Saturday that a Kitchener man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He’s set to appear in court next year on Jan. 11.