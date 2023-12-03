KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Arrest made in November sexual assault at a Kitchener mall: WRPS

    An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. An entrance to Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener is pictured on Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

    A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in connection to a sexual assault police say happened at Fairview Park Mall last month.

    Waterloo regional police say the assault happened in the mall’s food court on Nov. 14 when a youth was waiting in a line.

    Police say the youth was sexually assaulted by a man they didn’t know. He then left the food court through a store.

    On Nov. 29, police released a photo of the man wanted in connection to the incident.

    An update was provided by police Saturday that a Kitchener man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

    He’s set to appear in court next year on Jan. 11.

