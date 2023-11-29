New photo released in sexual assault investigation at a Kitchener mall

Waterloo regional police are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

On Nov. 14, a youth was in line at the food court when they were sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Police said the man then left the food court through a store.

He’s described as in his 30s, with brown skin, a heavy build and black hair.

On Wednesday, police released the photo of a man they want to identify in this case.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.