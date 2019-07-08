

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen trying to light a large fuel tank on fire at the Queensmount Arena.

Police went to the area on Sunday at about 12:40 p.m. to respond to a break and enter in progress.

There, police say they found the man trying to light the tank.

He allegedly tried to flee from the responding officers by climbing onto the arena’s roof.

Once there, police say he caused several thousands of dollars-worth of damage.

After several hours of negotiating, the man eventually turned himself in.

Police say the man, 41, was charged with break and enter, mischief over $5,000 and arson.

His name was not released.