KITCHENER -- Toyota Boshoku Canada has confirmed around 100 employees working on the manufacturing team at the Elmira plant are self-isolating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said they made the decision in consultation with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

"While there is only a limited number of positive COVID-19 cases of TBCA team members leading to this self-isolation measure, we are actively working with Waterloo Public Health to perform contact tracing to ensure any team members potentially exposed are informed and take the appropriate steps for self-isolation," an emailed statement from a Toyota Boshoku spokesperson said in part. "Any affected team members will stay out of the workplace until they have been medically cleared to return."

Officials didn't say on Monday how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the plant.

The spokesperson said there are a number of COVID-19 prevention measures in place, including daily screening, signage reminding people to maintain two metres of physical distancing, one-way traffic wherever possible, hand sanitizer stations and increased cleaning at the plant.

Officials say they will continue to work with public health officials to "ensure we provide the safest workplace possible for our team members."