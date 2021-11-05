'Are we satisfied? No': Region's CAO on COVID-19 rates at Sunnyside LTC

KITCHENER -

Just more than 87 per cent of staff and volunteers at Sunnyside Long-Term Care home are fully vaccinated as of this week.

“We have seen progress. But are we satisfied? No,” said Bruce Lauckner, Waterloo Region’s CAO, at Friday morning’s COVID-19 media briefing.

The 263 bed facility, which is located on Franklin Street in Kitchener, is run by the Region of Waterloo.

Last month, the province mandated all volunteers and staff at long term-care homes in Ontario be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021.

“We continue to work under that policy, and work closely with staff in terms of education. With the hope that everybody who can get vaccinated does get vaccinated,” said Lauckner.

Lauckner declined to comment about what will happen to unvaccinated staff on Nov. 15.

“I would be in a better position to answer that closer to that date.”