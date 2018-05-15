

CTV Kitchener





If you’ve ever wanted to drive a light rail vehicle through Waterloo Region, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Keolis, one of the main companies in the GrandLinq consortium building and operating the Ion LRT line, has opened applications for driver positions.

The company has set up a dedicated website to handle applications and offer information about the roles.

According to the website, people selected to work as drivers will have to protect “the safety of our passengers and community” as their first responsibility, while also offering dependable service and informing passengers of service changes or other pertinent information.

Prospective drivers must possess a high school diploma, a G driver’s licence and strong English communication skills.

Candidates whose applications pass an initial screening process will then have to go through an online assessment, an interview process and skills testing.

Ion vehicles are expected to undergo several months of testing before passenger service begins. The start date for passenger service is currently scheduled for December.