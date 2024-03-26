Another truck hits Kitchener’s Park Street Bridge

The Park Street Bridge was, once again, the scene of a collision Tuesday.

A transport truck got wedged underneath the Kitchener rail bridge around 12:15 p.m. Once the vehicle was removed, damage could be seen on the roof of the trailer.

Waterloo regional police said no injuries were reported.

It’s not known if the bridge had any significant damage, but police confirmed that the road was reopened to traffic.

A truck stuck under the Park Street Bridge in Kitchener on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Terry)

Previous crashes

There have been multiple crashes at the Park Street Bridge over the last several years.

Trucks also got stuck underneath it in 2022 and 2020.

A truck is seen stuck under a rail bridge in Kitchener on Feb. 9, 2020. (Johnny Mazza / CTV Kitchener)

The manager of Swanson’s Home Hardware, which is located near the rail bridge, told CTV News in 2022 that collisions are a frequent occurrence and he sees three or four every year.