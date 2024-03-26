Another truck hits Kitchener’s Park Street Bridge
The Park Street Bridge was, once again, the scene of a collision Tuesday.
A transport truck got wedged underneath the Kitchener rail bridge around 12:15 p.m. Once the vehicle was removed, damage could be seen on the roof of the trailer.
Waterloo regional police said no injuries were reported.
It’s not known if the bridge had any significant damage, but police confirmed that the road was reopened to traffic.
A truck stuck under the Park Street Bridge in Kitchener on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Terry)
Previous crashes
There have been multiple crashes at the Park Street Bridge over the last several years.
Trucks also got stuck underneath it in 2022 and 2020.
A truck is seen stuck under a rail bridge in Kitchener on Feb. 9, 2020. (Johnny Mazza / CTV Kitchener)
The manager of Swanson’s Home Hardware, which is located near the rail bridge, told CTV News in 2022 that collisions are a frequent occurrence and he sees three or four every year.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
BREAKING Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Number of CRA employees fired for claiming CERB up to 232
The number of Canada Revenue Agency employees who have been fired for improperly claiming the COVID-era Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) continues to climb, reaching 232.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Residents of this B.C. city lost more than $16M to 'pig butchering' scams last year, RCMP say
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
Open casting call in Calgary for new Netflix series
If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.