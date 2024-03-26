KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Another truck hits Kitchener’s Park Street Bridge

    A truck stuck under the Park Street Bridge in Kitchener on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Terry) A truck stuck under the Park Street Bridge in Kitchener on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Terry)
    Share

    The Park Street Bridge was, once again, the scene of a collision Tuesday.

    A transport truck got wedged underneath the Kitchener rail bridge around 12:15 p.m. Once the vehicle was removed, damage could be seen on the roof of the trailer.

    Waterloo regional police said no injuries were reported.

    It’s not known if the bridge had any significant damage, but police confirmed that the road was reopened to traffic.

    A truck stuck under the Park Street Bridge in Kitchener on March 26, 2024. (Credit: Terry)

    Previous crashes

    There have been multiple crashes at the Park Street Bridge over the last several years.

    Trucks also got stuck underneath it in 2022 and 2020.

    A truck is seen stuck under a rail bridge in Kitchener on Feb. 9, 2020. (Johnny Mazza / CTV Kitchener)

    The manager of Swanson’s Home Hardware, which is located near the rail bridge, told CTV News in 2022 that collisions are a frequent occurrence and he sees three or four every year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News