Waterloo Regional Police say a man was robbed in a parking lot while trying to sell a phone.

They say it happened on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener.

The 22-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone worth hundreds of dollars taken by another man, according to police.

"He was attempting to sell his cellphone in a parking lot on Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener when a suspect sprayed him with a noxious substance, took the phone and then left the area in a vehicle," says WRPS Cst. Andre Johnson.

This robbery comes just 12 hours before WRPS put out a release announcing the launch of a three-part education campaign.

In it, three different types of robberies are discussed that have regularly been occurring in the region.

Some of the recommendations in the campaign include:

  • Store devices out of sight and in a secure place
  • Be in groups when possible
  • Record all serial numbers on electronics to assist police identifying stolen property
  • Utilize security features such as "find my phone"

Police have not made an arrest and continue to look for information.