Another phone robbery in region, robberies on the rise
Spencer Turcotte and Natalie van Rooy, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:17AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 12:22PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was robbed in a parking lot while trying to sell a phone.
They say it happened on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener.
The 22-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone worth hundreds of dollars taken by another man, according to police.
"He was attempting to sell his cellphone in a parking lot on Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener when a suspect sprayed him with a noxious substance, took the phone and then left the area in a vehicle," says WRPS Cst. Andre Johnson.
This robbery comes just 12 hours before WRPS put out a release announcing the launch of a three-part education campaign.
In it, three different types of robberies are discussed that have regularly been occurring in the region.
Some of the recommendations in the campaign include:
- Store devices out of sight and in a secure place
- Be in groups when possible
- Record all serial numbers on electronics to assist police identifying stolen property
- Utilize security features such as "find my phone"
Police have not made an arrest and continue to look for information.