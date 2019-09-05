

Spencer Turcotte and Natalie van Rooy, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man was robbed in a parking lot while trying to sell a phone.

They say it happened on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener.

The 22-year-old man was assaulted and had his phone worth hundreds of dollars taken by another man, according to police.

"He was attempting to sell his cellphone in a parking lot on Apple Ridge Drive in Kitchener when a suspect sprayed him with a noxious substance, took the phone and then left the area in a vehicle," says WRPS Cst. Andre Johnson.

This robbery comes just 12 hours before WRPS put out a release announcing the launch of a three-part education campaign.

In it, three different types of robberies are discussed that have regularly been occurring in the region.

Some of the recommendations in the campaign include:

Store devices out of sight and in a secure place

Be in groups when possible

Record all serial numbers on electronics to assist police identifying stolen property

Utilize security features such as "find my phone"

Police have not made an arrest and continue to look for information.