KITCHENER -- There have been nine new fines issued to those not abiding by COVID-19 pandemic measures in Waterloo Region.

In a Friday meeting, regional chair Karen Redman said four of these fines were handed out between February 25 and March 3, while the other five were handed out the week before.

Public Health issued one $880 ticket to Barber Pole & Co. in Cambridge for failing to comply with a face covering order.

In Waterloo, five tickets costing $880 each were given at two separate private residences failing to comply with a continued order.

The region issued two tickets at a Waterloo Region public housing unit on Weber Street East. The $240 were both for failing to comply with a face covering order.

Grand River Transit also gave out a $240 ticket at the Fairway terminal for failing to wear a face covering.