Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour the firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
A procession made its way down Queen Street to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Civic Centre Park, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their respects to those who served and sacrificed.
“We admire them, we cherish the work that they did, we hold you in our hearts today and always,” one of the speakers told the crowd.
Fire helmets surround the monument dedicated to Kitchener firefighters.
An 18th helmet was added on Sunday – a tribute to Michael D. Pearce who died in 2021.
His wife and daughter were at the ceremony for the unveiling.
“He’ll always be here watching over [his daughter], playing in the park and hopefully, bring back good memories,” Sarah Deter, Pearce’s widow, said. “Everybody that knew him will be able to walk by that helmet and see his name.”
Pearce was not only a husband and father, but also a brother to members of the Kitchener Fire Department after serving the community for more than a decade.
“Our fire departments are a big family,” explained Chief Robert Gilmore. “We look at it as an extended family.”
While these local heroes are gone, they are definitely not forgotten.
“[Pearce] loved the fire department,” said Deter. “He joined the fire department to help people and he gave every day to be able to do that.”
Pearce’s name, along with Brantford Platoon Chief Gary Stockdale and Brantford Deputy Fire Chief Robert Ruttan, were also added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
BREAKING Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for actors
Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears
Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all. Call it what you want. It's out of the woods now.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
It’s here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
Key to mending broken labour relations is fixing inflation, RBC economists say
High inflation is driving workers to take labour action and press for wage increases, according to a new report by Canada's largest bank that says more turbulence could be on the way for Canadian labour relations
London
-
Stanley Cup and NHL alumni coming to West Lorne, Ont. for Kraft Hockeyville week
Butch Purdue has been waiting to take his 11-year-old son Jimmy to see his favourite NHL team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sunday afternoon, the West Lorne residents picked up their free tickets to Wednesday’s exhibition game between the Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
-
Western University Homecoming comes and goes without major incidents
London, Ont. police are asking for time to put together the numbers, but it appears Western University’s Homecoming went off without any serious incidents on or off campus.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl found safe: London police
London police are asking the public for help in looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the city's Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Windsor
-
Canadian autoworkers ratify deal with Ford Motor Company
Five days after reaching a tentative deal, Unifor members voted this weekend and have narrowly ratified a new three-year collective agreement with the Ford Motor Company.
-
Hundreds participate in walk for suicide awareness and prevention
Hundreds of people in Windsor, Ont. laced up their shoes and walked for a good cause on Sunday for the annual Suicide Awareness Walk.
-
'He meant a lot to me': Vigil held for man killed in Chatham, Ont. house fire
Loved ones are in mourning following the death of a Chatham man who lost his life in a house fire earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil
Several people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Sunday.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested by officers in Owen Sound
A man in Owen Sound faces weapons charges after officers arrested a suspect reportedly brandishing a knife.
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Northern Ontario
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for actors
Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.
-
First Nations in northern Ont. seek over $100B to honour treaty promise
A legal battle playing out in a northern Ontario courtroom this month has seen an alliance of First Nations argue they are owed upwards of $100 billion for the Crown's failure to honour a 173-year-old treaty promise, while the federal and provincial governments claim they are either owed far less, or nothing at all.
Ottawa
-
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
Ottawa police confirm a three-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on Donald Street Sunday afternoon.
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Memorial service honours fallen police officers days after RCMP officer slain in B.C.
Police officers from across the country gathered in Ottawa Sunday for a somber occasion. The last Sunday in September is the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Day, where those who died in the line of duty in the past year are remembered.
Toronto
-
Man pronounced dead following stabbing in northern Toronto
A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead following a Sunday night incident in Toronto’s Newtonbrook neighbourhood.
-
Toronto woman hospitalized with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
-
Passengers stuck upside down on Canada’s Wonderland ride
Passengers on a ride at Canada’s Wonderland were stuck upside down for almost 30 minutes on Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal Marathon: Two runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
This Quebec company is pitching its balloons and A.I. system to combat wildfires
During Canada’s worst forest fire year on record, a Montreal start-up says they’ve created a system to help authorities deal with future blazes.
-
WATCH
WATCH CTV News Montreal at 6 for Sept. 24, 2023
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 p.m. with Amanda Kline for Sept. 24, 2023
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
-
Caleb’s superhero walk in Cape Breton returns in-person after four years
After four long years, Caleb's Walk, Run and Fly fundraising event has made it's return after being cancelled by COVID-19 and post-tropical storm Fiona.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Hundreds gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
NDP to bring better health care and roads to the north, PCs promise privatized booze sales
With just over one week to go until Manitobans go to the polls, the provincial NDP and PC parties were out making promises Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Family of Calgary man who was fatally stabbed at Marlborough Station holds vigil, calls for increased transit security
A vigil was being held on Sunday night for a Calgary man who was stabbed to death at the Marlborough Ctrain station last weekend.
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Coronato, Huberdeau lead Flames' 10-0 thrashing of Canucks in pre-season opener
Matt Coronato scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Calgary Flames opened pre-season play with a 10-0 thumping of the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Fallen Alberta officers receive tribute in Edmonton Sunday
A sombre ceremony was held Sunday outside the Alberta legislature to honour the province's police and peace officers who were killed in the line of duty.
-
'It's such a jewel': New river valley park opens in northeast Edmonton Sunday
Edmonton's newest - and biggest - river valley park opened Sunday.
-
Perfetti nets shootout winner as Jets top Oilers 2-1 in pre-season opener
Perfetti scored the shootout winner as the Jets started off the pre-season schedule with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
'A hero remembered never dies': Memorial honouring fallen police officers held in Victoria
Emotions were raw as hundreds gathered at the B.C. Legislature Sunday afternoon to honour the police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
-
Caught on camera: Maple Ridge tea shop vandalized with smoke bomb
T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf, a tea shop in Maple Ridge, has been vandalized for the second time and the owners believe it was targeted.
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.