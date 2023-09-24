Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener

A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour the firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

A procession made its way down Queen Street to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Civic Centre Park, where family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their respects to those who served and sacrificed.

“We admire them, we cherish the work that they did, we hold you in our hearts today and always,” one of the speakers told the crowd.

Fire helmets surround the monument dedicated to Kitchener firefighters.

An 18th helmet was added on Sunday – a tribute to Michael D. Pearce who died in 2021.

His wife and daughter were at the ceremony for the unveiling.

“He’ll always be here watching over [his daughter], playing in the park and hopefully, bring back good memories,” Sarah Deter, Pearce’s widow, said. “Everybody that knew him will be able to walk by that helmet and see his name.”

Pearce was not only a husband and father, but also a brother to members of the Kitchener Fire Department after serving the community for more than a decade.

“Our fire departments are a big family,” explained Chief Robert Gilmore. “We look at it as an extended family.”

While these local heroes are gone, they are definitely not forgotten.

“[Pearce] loved the fire department,” said Deter. “He joined the fire department to help people and he gave every day to be able to do that.”

Pearce’s name, along with Brantford Platoon Chief Gary Stockdale and Brantford Deputy Fire Chief Robert Ruttan, were also added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa.