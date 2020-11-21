KITCHENER -- There have been 49 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Region of Waterloo as the area prepares to move into the red restriction tier on Monday.

The Saturday afternoon update also showed the total number of cases increasing by 47, a number that can differentiate at times from new cases due to previous counting errors.

There were also 44 more resolved cases reported, the active case count increased by three, while the number of those hospitalized and COVID-related deaths remained the same.

This brings the Waterloo Region totals to 2,958 cases, 2,500 resolved, 336 active cases, 22 hospitalized, and 122 deaths.

Four new facility outbreaks have been declared in the area. Two different industrial workplaces each have three cases attributed to them, an unnamed food and beverage establishment has four cases connected to it, while a dance class at a sports and recreation facility is listed to two cases.

In Ontario, yet another single-day record was broken on Saturday with 1,588 cases confirmed.

This is the 16th straight day in which the province has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 102,378, including the 3,472 deaths and the 86,079 recoveries.