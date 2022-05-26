Anniversary celebration for charity that feeds students in Waterloo Region

Food4Kids Waterloo Region, a charity that ensures children in our community don't go hungry, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

They held an open house Thursday afternoon at the organization's new location.

Food4Kids moved to Washburn Drive in Kitchener during one of the pandemic lockdowns, so Thursday's event was also a way to reconnect with the community.

The charity's mission is to pack bags of nutritious food that is then delivered to local schools.

They say families in the region need their help now more than ever.

"With the pandemic, the need has skyrocketed for us," said Jennifer Birnstihl, the marketing, communications and fundraising coordinator. "Many more people are struggling and need help. Those that were struggling are struggling more. People who were never struggling are now struggling. And with the price of food, it's just another thing to add to families [who are] struggling to get by and feed their children."

The organization said that over the last few years they've served nearly 1,000 children from severe food insecure homes in Waterloo Region.