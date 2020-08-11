KITCHENER -- A popular bakery in Millbank reopened its doors Tuesday morning following a temporary closure.

The Huron Perth Public Health Unit shut down Anna Mae’s Bakery and Restaurant earlier this month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant posting on its Facebook page Monday evening saying staff have been working closely with public health officials and have “gone above and beyond safety measures to reopen.”

In the post the restaurant says they have since updated their existing COVID-19 policy, held staff meetings with the public health unit in attendance and will have new signage. They will also be implementing an enhanced daily staff screening tool.

The restaurant has also created a take-home package for staff with important information they say focuses on “COVID-19 symptoms, face masks, physical distancing, self-monitoring & self-isolating, hand washing and how to stop the spread.”

Since May, the business says it has employed a “sanitizer” worker who sanitizes the facility multiple times throughout the day.

The restaurant is also reminding guests that mask are mandatory in their facility.

Huron Perth Public Health is currently reporting eight active cases of COVID-19. There have been 82 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the region.