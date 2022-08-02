Amber Alert issued for Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old child missing from Stratford, Ont.

Emily Lerch was last seen Tuesday morning around the Rotary Complex on McCarthy Road.

Police first put out a missing person notice at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An Amber Alert was issued at 5:37 p.m.

Lerch is five feet tall with a thin build and was wearing a black top with a Jurassic Park logo, black shorts, black shoes and glasses.

Police say if Lerch is spotted, call 9-1-1 immediately