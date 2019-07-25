

CTV Kitchener





A two-year-old Brantford girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found safe.

The girl’s father is now in police custody.

The Amber Alert was issued around 3 a.m..

Police believed the father and daughter were traveling to Hamilton with two women.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m., the child was located in Hamilton and will be reunited with her mother.