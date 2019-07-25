Featured
Amber Alert cancelled, Brantford toddler found safe
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:20AM EDT
A two-year-old Brantford girl, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, has been found safe.
The girl’s father is now in police custody.
The Amber Alert was issued around 3 a.m..
Police believed the father and daughter were traveling to Hamilton with two women.
Shortly after 4:15 a.m., the child was located in Hamilton and will be reunited with her mother.